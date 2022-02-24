Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Hanesbrands worth $46,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

