Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Hanmi Financial worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

