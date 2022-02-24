Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.67 ($0.66), with a volume of 91283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.67).
The stock has a market capitalization of £66.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.
Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.