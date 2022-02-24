Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 297,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

