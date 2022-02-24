Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

