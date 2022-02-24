Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

