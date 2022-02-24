Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,065. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.