Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

