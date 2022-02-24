Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

