Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $191.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,677,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.