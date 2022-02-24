Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

