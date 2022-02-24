Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 115,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 470,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $158,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $284.82. 1,986,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

