Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

