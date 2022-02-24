Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 72,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

