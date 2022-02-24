Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,947,857. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

