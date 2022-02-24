Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.44. 1,373,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.