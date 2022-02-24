Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $214.75 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

