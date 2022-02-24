Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.83. 890,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,816,277. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.05 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

