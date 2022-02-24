Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 681 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. 1,414,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

