Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

HBR opened at GBX 369 ($5.02) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.33.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

