Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,224

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,093.40.

HRGLY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

