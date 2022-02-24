Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

