Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 119,620 shares.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 462,984 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

