Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 119,620 shares.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
