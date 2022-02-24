Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.66

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harsco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

