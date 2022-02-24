Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.66

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harsco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
