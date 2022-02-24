Harsco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,100% compared to the typical volume of 49 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

