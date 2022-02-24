Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,932,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,656 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.