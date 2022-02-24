Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.11

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.11 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.31). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.31), with a volume of 79,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.50) to GBX 197 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £548.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

