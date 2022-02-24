Hathor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.82 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Hathor has a market cap of $106.47 million and $9.82 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,135,936 coins and its circulating supply is 227,190,936 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

