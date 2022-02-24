Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,031,286 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.13. The company has a market cap of £20.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Get Haydale Graphene Industries alerts:

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.