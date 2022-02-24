Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,031,286 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.13. The company has a market cap of £20.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
