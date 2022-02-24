HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,158. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $571.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

