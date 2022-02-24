H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HEES traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.43. 487,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,025. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

