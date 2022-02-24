Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $385.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.24), with a volume of 30986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.48).

HEAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

