Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $14,857,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

