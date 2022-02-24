Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $424.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.80 million and the highest is $424.52 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 395,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

