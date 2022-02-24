Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 31617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after buying an additional 225,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.