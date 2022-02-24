HeartBout Price Hits $0.0012 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $61,655.80 and approximately $146.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00108045 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

