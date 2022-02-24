Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.87

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 30.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

