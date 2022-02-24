Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00349141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058380 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.