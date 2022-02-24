HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 570,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. HEICO has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Get HEICO alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.