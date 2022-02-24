HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

ETR HEI traded down €1.24 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €61.18 ($69.52). 889,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

