HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down €1.24 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €61.18 ($69.52). 889,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.51. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.