Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €1.44 ($1.64) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €73.22 ($83.20). 917,699 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

