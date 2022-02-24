Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €76.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €80.00 ($90.91) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 56,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

