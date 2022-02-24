Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.44 ($1.64) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €73.22 ($83.20). 917,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

