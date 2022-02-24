Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $5.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 45,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.