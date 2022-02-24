Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 8233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $724.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,174,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

