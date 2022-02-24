Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 8233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of $724.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.