Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 1259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

