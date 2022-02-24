Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 20.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.86 and a beta of 1.34. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.