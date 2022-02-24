Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.80 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 9390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.15 ($1.29).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market cap of £614.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.