High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS HLNFF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.